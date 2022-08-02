Gogi gang member arrested after gunfight with police in Delhi’s Outer North district

August 2, 2022 12:52:27 pm
A member of the Gogi gang was arrested early Tuesday from Delhi’s Outer North district after a gun fight with a team of the police’s Special Cell (Southern Range), said officials. They said that the accused, Bhagwan Singh, 32, was caught on the Outer Ring Road near the Bhalswa landfill.
Officials said that they had information that the accused had been frequenting the Outer North area to commit a crime, and sources along with surveillance were deputed against Singh and his associates. Officials said that after two months of surveillance they got information on Monday that Singh would arrive from the Swaroop Nagar side and proceed towards Bhalswa to meet an associate near the landfill between 11.30 p.m and 12.30 a.m.
A trap was subsequently laid and Singh was spotted on a motorcycle at 12.10 am on Tuesday and was signalled to stop. Officials said that he tried to escape by reversing his bike, but was surrounded by the police team.
Jasmeet Singh, DCP (Special Cell), said, “Bhagwant Singh whipped out his pistol and fired towards the team. Members of the team fired in self-defence to overpower him, injuring him in the leg. He was immediately rushed to Jagjeevan Ram Hospital. A .32 calibre semi-automatic pistol was recovered from him along with three live cartridges. Five rounds were fired, three by the accused and two by the team.”
Officials said that Singh was wanted for the alleged abduction and murder of Tillu gang member Satish in the Shahbad Dairy area in May. A case had been filed under Sections 365 (kidnapping) 302 (murder) 34 (common intention) 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
He was also convicted in a case of murder and under Arms Act registered at the Rohini police station, with an appeal pending in the Delhi High Court. He is also involved in seven criminal cases including two murders, two attempts to murder, two attacks on the police, assault, theft, rioting etc, according to the police.
They said that Singh came into contact with members of the Gogi gang while he was in jail and joined them. Senior officials said that a gang war between the rival Gogi and Tillu gangs was averted with his arrest as he was allegedly planning to kill Tillu gang members Deepak Pakasma and Chandan, who in turn wanted to kill him to avenge the death of Satish.
The long-standing rivalry between the Gogi and Tillu gangs has claimed many lives over the past few years. In September last year, Jitender Gogi, leader of the Gogi gang, was shot dead by two members of the Tillu gang dressed as advocates in a Rohini courtroom.
The police had said in their charge sheet that Tillu gang leader Sunil Balyan alias Tillu had planned it for months from inside the Mandoli Jail. Two other associates of Tillu were also killed in January and March this year in retaliation, according to the police.
