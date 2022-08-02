scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Gogi gang member arrested after gunfight with police in Delhi’s Outer North district

A trap was subsequently laid and Singh was spotted on a motorcycle at 12.10 am on Tuesday and was signalled to stop. Officials said that he tried to escape by reversing his bike, but was surrounded by the police team.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 2, 2022 12:52:27 pm
(Representational image)

A member of the Gogi gang was arrested early Tuesday from Delhi’s Outer North district after a gun fight with a team of the police’s Special Cell (Southern Range), said officials. They said that the accused, Bhagwan Singh, 32, was caught on the Outer Ring Road near the Bhalswa landfill.

Officials said that they had information that the accused had been frequenting the Outer North area to commit a crime, and sources along with surveillance were deputed against Singh and his associates. Officials said that after two months of surveillance they got information on Monday that Singh would arrive from the Swaroop Nagar side and proceed towards Bhalswa to meet an associate near the landfill between 11.30 p.m and 12.30 a.m.

A trap was subsequently laid and Singh was spotted on a motorcycle at 12.10 am on Tuesday and was signalled to stop. Officials said that he tried to escape by reversing his bike, but was surrounded by the police team.

Jasmeet Singh, DCP (Special Cell), said, “Bhagwant Singh whipped out his pistol and fired towards the team. Members of the team fired in self-defence to overpower him, injuring him in the leg. He was immediately rushed to Jagjeevan Ram Hospital. A .32 calibre semi-automatic pistol was recovered from him along with three live cartridges. Five rounds were fired, three by the accused and two by the team.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Smriti Irani’s kin invested in firm whose GST ‘place of business’ is wher...Premium
Smriti Irani’s kin invested in firm whose GST ‘place of business’ is wher...
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...

Officials said that Singh was wanted for the alleged abduction and murder of Tillu gang member Satish in the Shahbad Dairy area in May. A case had been filed under Sections 365 (kidnapping) 302 (murder) 34 (common intention) 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He was also convicted in a case of murder and under Arms Act registered at the Rohini police station, with an appeal pending in the Delhi High Court. He is also involved in seven criminal cases including two murders, two attempts to murder, two attacks on the police, assault, theft, rioting etc, according to the police.

They said that Singh came into contact with members of the Gogi gang while he was in jail and joined them. Senior officials said that a gang war between the rival Gogi and Tillu gangs was averted with his arrest as he was allegedly planning to kill Tillu gang members Deepak Pakasma and Chandan, who in turn wanted to kill him to avenge the death of Satish.

The long-standing rivalry between the Gogi and Tillu gangs has claimed many lives over the past few years. In September last year, Jitender Gogi, leader of the Gogi gang, was shot dead by two members of the Tillu gang dressed as advocates in a Rohini courtroom.

More from Delhi

The police had said in their charge sheet that Tillu gang leader Sunil Balyan alias Tillu had planned it for months from inside the Mandoli Jail. Two other associates of Tillu were also killed in January and March this year in retaliation, according to the police.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 12:52:27 pm

Most Popular

1

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

2

Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP

3

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan - US officials

4

Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaeda, killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, says US

5

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Rupee's journey: Sajjid Chinoy at Explained.Live today
Rupee's journey: Sajjid Chinoy at Explained.Live today
Newsmaker | ‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP's Ramakant Yadav tastes bitt...
Newsmaker | ‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP's Ramakant Yadav tastes bitt...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Killed at 71, Ayman al-Zawahiri led a life of secrecy and violence

Killed at 71, Ayman al-Zawahiri led a life of secrecy and violence

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
C Raja Mohan writes

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward

Premium
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'
On North-South debate

Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes
Delhi Confidential

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes

'1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur e-way complete, we estimate 25,000 vehicles per day'
Express Townhall

'1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur e-way complete, we estimate 25,000 vehicles per day'

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

Premium
'I typically don’t seek out news or reviews about my work'

'I typically don’t seek out news or reviews about my work'

Why I like the Portronics ‘My Buddy K5’ laptop stand

Why I like the Portronics ‘My Buddy K5’ laptop stand

From Good Luck Jerry to Mr Malcolm’s List
5 underrated films of July

From Good Luck Jerry to Mr Malcolm’s List

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement