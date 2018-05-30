Godown in Malviya Nagar catches fire, residents evacuated

A truck parked outside caught fire, which spread to the godown. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) A truck parked outside caught fire, which spread to the godown. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

A fire broke out in a truck, which then spread to a rubber sheet godown, in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar Tuesday evening. While no one was injured, rubber sheets worth lakhs were gutted. As news of the blaze spread in the locality, residents fled their homes. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call at 4.57 pm about a fire in a truck parked at a godown near Sant Nirankari School in Khirki Extension. “Thirty-four fire tenders were pressed into service. However, the fire spread to the godown,” said a DFS official.

Workers in the godown were evacuated and residents were asked to shift to a safer place. Local police reached the spot and cordoned off the area to avoid chaos. A resident said, “The fire spread swiftly and we feared it would reach our homes… My family and I got out quickly.” DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said, “The fire is partially under control. Those living nearby have been evacuated temporarily.”

#WATCH: Fire fighting operations underway at Malviya Nagar where fire broke out in a godown yesterday. No casualties reported. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/aHmR2uODWm — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2018

A resident, who did not wish to be named, alleged the godown had been running illegally for over eight years. Police, however, said they are probing the matter and will register a case under appropriate sections.

Reacting to the incident, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “There are many illegal godowns and factories where disasters are waiting to happen. AAP councillors have written to civic agencies and police but no action has been taken.”

A resident, who did not wish to be named, alleged the godown had been running illegally for over eight years. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) A resident, who did not wish to be named, alleged the godown had been running illegally for over eight years. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App