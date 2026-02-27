Goa Thar accident: 65-year-old’s last rites coincide with daughter’s birthday 

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Tushar Uniyal (39) and his wife, residents of Haryana’s Faridabad, welcomed a baby girl three months ago. Tushar planned a vacation in Goa to celebrate his wife’s birthday. But fate had planned something else and probably the worst for her birthday — her father’s last rites.
An engineering professional with Salesforce, Tushar, travelled to Goa with his wife and daughter on Saturday. His in-laws, Bhagat Ram Sharma and Leela, joined them later that day.
On Monday night, Tushar’s mother Alka Uniyal received a call in Faridabad. “My son called and said, ‘Maa, accident ho gaya hai,’ and that his father-in-law was no more. I couldn’t understand what had happened. I instinctively asked if his wife and the baby were fine,” she said. The Hyundai i20 in which the family was travelling had been hit by an SUV — a Mahindra Thar model.
“He wanted to celebrate his wife’s birthday. She had just become a mother, and after months of sleepless nights, things had gotten better. He wanted her parents to be there too. It was also the baby’s first trip,” Alka added.
On Thursday, standing at the porch of their house in Faridabad’s Green Fields Society, Alka packed hurriedly. She and her husband, Hem Raj Uniyal, were set to leave for Bhopal to attend the cremation of Bhagat Ram (65).
“He (Tushar) is my only son. What if something had happened to him? And all my daughter-in-law has been saying is that she has to cremate her father on her birthday. What could be more tragic?” Alka says.
Tushar told Alka that they were returning to their hotel around 5:50 pm on Monday when the SUV rammed into their car. “The impact was severe. His father-in-law got hit badly and was thrown out of the car. His mother-in-law, who was holding the baby, suffered a fracture in her back. She shielded the toddler during the crash,” Alka said.
She added that her son heard the driver — allegedly a 19-year-old — call his father to inform him about the accident.
According to the police, apart from the accused driver, there were three girls in the SUV who had travelled from Delhi.
The accused, a BBA student at a private university in the NCR, lives in the upscale Hauz Khas area of South Delhi. Police said his parents are in the jewellery business.
