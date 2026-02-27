Goa Thar accident: 65-year-old’s last rites coincide with daughter’s birthday 

Tushar Uniyal (39) and his wife, residents of Haryana’s Faridabad, welcomed a baby girl three months ago. Tushar planned a vacation in Goa to celebrate his wife’s birthday. But fate had planned something else and probably the worst for her birthday — her father’s last rites.

An engineering professional with Salesforce, Tushar, travelled to Goa with his wife and daughter on Saturday. His in-laws, Bhagat Ram Sharma and Leela, joined them later that day.

On Monday night, Tushar’s mother Alka Uniyal received a call in Faridabad. “My son called and said, ‘Maa, accident ho gaya hai,’ and that his father-in-law was no more. I couldn’t understand what had happened. I instinctively asked if his wife and the baby were fine,” she said. The Hyundai i20 in which the family was travelling had been hit by an SUV — a Mahindra Thar model.