Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Goa Raj Bhavan launches book sponsoring scheme for first-time writers

Goa Raj Bhavan launches book sponsoring scheme for first-time writers
GOA’S RAJ Bhavan has introduced a book sponsoring scheme to promote young writers from the state, who desire to get their first literary work published.

A press statement issued by Raj Bhavan earlier this week said that under the “Nayi Pahal” scheme, young writers will be able to get books published in Konkani, Marathi, Sanskrit and Hindi.

The statement said that the books to be published should be in categories of fiction, non-fiction, poetry, biography, autobiography, travelogue and anthology.

“A committee formed by Raj Bhavan Goa will finalise the books of 60 best writers under the scheme. Raj Bhavan has formulated a scheme to help such writers print/publish their first book. In the scheme, it is proposed to publish 25 books in Konkani, 25 books in Marathi and 10 books in Hindi and Sanskrit,” the statement said.

It said the books should not contain any content against the nation, national policies, national leaders or hurting the sentiments of any religion, caste or creed. During a visit to Sattari last month, Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai had announced that Raj Bhavan will sponsor the publication of 25 books in Konkani language.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 20:11 IST
