Go through missing persons’ reports, coordinate with cops: Chief Secy tells DMs to identify Delhiites missing after Nepal flash flood

Delhi Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma has directed all district magistrates in the Capital to coordinate with the Delhi Police on missing persons’ complaints registered in the city to find out if any resident has gone missing during the recent Nepal flash floods, officials said on Thursday. The flash flood on Wednesday claimed at least 359 lives, while thousands, including 290 Indians, have been reported missing so far.

Officials said that the district magistrates have also been asked to approach private tour operators to ascertain how many residents of Delhi travelled to Nepal through them and whether they have received any complaint yet.

“This is to ensure prompt action can be taken to rescue those who may have been stranded and assist their families,” said a senior Revenue department official.

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According to a statement shared by the Chief Minister’s Office, a group of 25 people from Delhi had visited Mansarovar before the tragedy hit Nepal and have now returned. “Information about those who went on personal tours is being collected,” the statement read.

“People visit Mansarovar after registering for trips organised by the Ministry of External Affairs … As per information shared by the Centre, 25 recently went to Nepal through a tour facilitated by the government and they already returned to Delhi before the disaster happened…as of now, no one has approached us, nor have we received any missing complaint. However, the Delhi government is taking all necessary steps and putting efforts to help people…” said a senior official.

The Delhi Transport department, meanwhile, has closed bus services between Delhi and Kathmandu in the wake of the fatal flash floods. “It has been brought in notice…that a Flash Flood hits Nepal on 26.08.2026 due to which approximately 160 people have been killed and hundreds are missing, after a massive flash flood road transportation was completely shut on National Highway, Delhi-Kathmandu Route in Nepal at present,” read a government order.

The Delhi-Kathmandu International bus services, officially known as Indo-Nepal Maitri Bus Sewa, operates from the Dr. Ambedkar Stadium Terminal near Delhi Gate. The Delhi Transport Corporation has now cancelled trips to and from Nepal, scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

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A senior transport official said: “Buses between Delhi and Nepal run on alternate days. The buses that arrive from Nepal and those routed from Delhi to the neighbouring country are currently stuck at the check post … With the current situation being critical, the Transport department has decided to cancel all trips till Monday. If the situation gets normal by then, the services will resume.”

Delhi-Kathmandu Maitri Bus Sewa operates six days a week, with DTC buses running on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while buses operated by Nepal’s Manjushree Yatayat run on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The buses carry over 1,000 passengers a month on an average, with an earlier dataset showing that the figure stands at 34-69 passengers per bus, said officials.