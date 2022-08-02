scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

The aircraft was readying to depart for Dhaka on Tuesday morning at the Delhi airport when a car belonging to Go First airline went under it, narrowly avoiding collision with the nose wheel, the sources said.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
August 2, 2022 1:17:57 pm
delhi airportThere was no damage to the plane, aviation industry sources said. (Representational photo)

A car belonging to Go First airline went under an IndiGo A320neo aircraft at the Delhi airport on Tuesday, narrowly avoiding collision with the plane’s nose wheel, sources said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will investigate this incident, its officials stated.

There was no damage to the plane, aviation industry sources said.

The aircraft was readying to depart for Dhaka on Tuesday morning when a car belonging to Go First airline went under it, narrowly avoiding collision with the nose wheel, the sources said.



IndiGo and Go First did not respond to PTI’s request for statements on this incident.

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 01:17:57 pm

