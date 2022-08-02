Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

A car belonging to Go First airline went under an IndiGo A320neo aircraft at the Delhi airport on Tuesday, narrowly avoiding collision with the plane’s nose wheel, sources said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will investigate this incident, its officials stated.

There was no damage to the plane, aviation industry sources said.

The aircraft was readying to depart for Dhaka on Tuesday morning when a car belonging to Go First airline went under it, narrowly avoiding collision with the nose wheel, the sources said.

IndiGo and Go First did not respond to PTI’s request for statements on this incident.