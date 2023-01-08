Go First deplanes two foreigners for ‘lewd comments’

Two foreigners were deplaned from a Mumbai-bound Go First flight for allegedly violating safety rules, an official of the airline said Saturday.

“Two foreigners were offloaded from G8-372 Goa- Mumbai flight on January 6, after they violated the flight safety rules. Both passengers passed lewd comments to the crew members and disrupted fellow passengers too,” news agency ANI quoted a Go First spokesperson as saying.

The alleged incident occurred on January 6 when both the flyers passed “lewd comments” aimed at the crew members.

“Pilot-in-Command decided to offload them immediately and handed them over to airport security. The matter was reported to DGCA for further action,” the spokesperson added.

The incident comes in wake of the Air India urination incident where a 34-year-old man, identified as Shankar Mishra, allegedly urinated on a co-passenger in an inebriated condition onboard a Delhi-bound flight. He was arrested in Bengaluru on Saturday by the Delhi Police.

Following the incident, the aviation regulation agency DGCA said it has been observed that post holders, pilots and cabin crew members have failed to take appropriate action.