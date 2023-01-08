scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Go First deplanes two foreigners for ‘lewd comments’

The incident comes in wake of the Air India urination incident--a 34-year-old man, identified as Shankar Mishra, allegedly urinated on a co-passenger in an inebriated condition onboard a Delhi-bound flight.

Two foreign nationals allegedly passed lewd comments to crew members (FILE)
Listen to this article
Go First deplanes two foreigners for ‘lewd comments’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Two foreigners were deplaned from a Mumbai-bound Go First flight for allegedly violating safety rules, an official of the airline said Saturday.

“Two foreigners were offloaded from G8-372 Goa- Mumbai flight on January 6, after they violated the flight safety rules. Both passengers passed lewd comments to the crew members and disrupted fellow passengers too,” news agency ANI quoted a Go First spokesperson as saying.

The alleged incident occurred on January 6 when both the flyers passed “lewd comments” aimed at the crew members.

“Pilot-in-Command decided to offload them immediately and handed them over to airport security. The matter was reported to DGCA for further action,” the spokesperson added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
Over 50% dip in minority students’ count in govt PUCs in hijab protest ep...
Over 50% dip in minority students’ count in govt PUCs in hijab protest ep...

The incident comes in wake of the Air India urination incident where a 34-year-old man, identified as Shankar Mishra, allegedly urinated on a co-passenger in an inebriated condition onboard a Delhi-bound flight. He was arrested in Bengaluru on Saturday by the Delhi Police.

More from Delhi

Following the incident, the aviation regulation agency DGCA said it has been observed that post holders, pilots and cabin crew members have failed to take appropriate action.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 18:18 IST
Next Story

Gautam Adani says regrets not completing college education

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close