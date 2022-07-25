GNIDA to install LED smart screens at six intersections 

Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) is set to install LED smart screens at six major intersections which will broadcast information about the weather and social slogans to commuters at a quick speed, officials said Sunday.

The LED screens will be installed at Pari Chowk, Alpha Commercial Belt, Greater Noida Authority Office, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Dadri Railway Station, and Knowledge Park II which receive maximum traffic, modelled on the smart screen installed at ITO Delhi, said officials.

Social slogans on water conservation, sanitation, and security would be heard and displayed on these screens for 15 minutes every hour and GNIDA has put out the Request For Proposal (RFP) for their installation, they added.

The cost of installation will be borne by the company selected through the RFP process and it will also be granted the right to advertise for five years so that it can meet its expenses. The installation, operation, and maintenance of the LED screen will be the responsibility of the selected company, according to the officials.

Surendra Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Greater Noida Authority and Divisional Commissioner Meerut, said, “The authority is making every effort to make Greater Noida clean and beautiful. The decision to install LED screens is also an effort in this direction. This will also enhance the beauty of the intersections. Citizens will also get all the necessary information easily. It will also be helpful to make people aware through social slogans.”

On the instructions given by Singh, the Urban Services Department of the Authority has issued the RFPs the details of which can be accessed on the e-portal (https://etender.up.nic.in) of the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the website of the Greater Noida Authority (www.greaternoidaauthority.in), officials said.

GNIDA’s General Manager A K Arora and senior manager (urban services) R A Gautam said that the pre-bid meeting of this RFP will be held on July 29 and the last date of application is August 5. The technical bids will be opened till August 8, officials said, adding that Gautam can be contacted for more information.