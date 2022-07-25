scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

GNIDA to install LED smart screens at six intersections 

The LED screens will be installed at Pari Chowk, Alpha Commercial Belt, Greater Noida Authority Office, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Dadri Railway Station, and Knowledge Park II which receive maximum traffic, modelled on the smart screen installed at ITO Delhi, said officials. 

By: Express News Service | Noida |
July 25, 2022 10:07:32 am
Social slogans on water conservation, sanitation, and security would be heard and displayed on these screens for 15 minutes every hour and GNIDA has put out the Request For Proposal (RFP) for their installation, they added. (Representational image/File)

Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) is set to install LED smart screens at six major intersections which will broadcast information about the weather and social slogans to commuters at a quick speed, officials said Sunday.

The LED screens will be installed at Pari Chowk, Alpha Commercial Belt, Greater Noida Authority Office, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Dadri Railway Station, and Knowledge Park II which receive maximum traffic, modelled on the smart screen installed at ITO Delhi, said officials.

Social slogans on water conservation, sanitation, and security would be heard and displayed on these screens for 15 minutes every hour and GNIDA has put out the Request For Proposal (RFP) for their installation, they added.

The cost of installation will be borne by the company selected through the RFP process and it will also be granted the right to advertise for five years so that it can meet its expenses. The installation, operation, and maintenance of the LED screen will be the responsibility of the selected company, according to the officials.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...Premium
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...Premium
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

Surendra Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Greater Noida Authority and Divisional Commissioner Meerut, said, “The authority is making every effort to make Greater Noida clean and beautiful. The decision to install LED screens is also an effort in this direction. This will also enhance the beauty of the intersections. Citizens will also get all the necessary information easily. It will also be helpful to make people aware through social slogans.”

On the instructions given by Singh, the Urban Services Department of the Authority has issued the RFPs the details of which can be accessed on the e-portal (https://etender.up.nic.in) of the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the website of the Greater Noida Authority (www.greaternoidaauthority.in), officials said.

More from Delhi

GNIDA’s General Manager A K Arora and senior manager (urban services) R A Gautam said that the pre-bid meeting of this RFP will be held on July 29 and the last date of application is August 5. The technical bids will be opened till August 8, officials said, adding that Gautam can be contacted for more information.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Kuwait returnee admitted to Hyderabad hospital with monkeypox-like symptoms

Kuwait returnee admitted to Hyderabad hospital with monkeypox-like symptoms

Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?
Explained

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?

Droupadi Murmu: A President for the Republic
Opinion

Droupadi Murmu: A President for the Republic

Cracks in Meghalaya ruling alliance after raid at BJP leader's house

Cracks in Meghalaya ruling alliance after raid at BJP leader's house

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge
Chhattisgarh

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

Premium
Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

Premium
All seven seen in video arrested, says Police
Lulu Namaz Row

All seven seen in video arrested, says Police

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence
Explained

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence

Premium
Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement