Noida: GNIDA imposes Rs 25,000 fine on DPS Knowledge Park V for burning garbage

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Delhi Public School Knowledge Park V, for burning garbage, officials said.

The authority’s public health department imposed the fine on the school for not providing adequate facilities for waste disposal as well as burning the same. The school has to pay the fine within three working days.

“The Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 are in force in Greater Noida. Under these rules, waste generators are obligated to dispose of their garbage themselves. Post this disposal, only 7%-10% leftover inert waste will be disposed of by the authority, and the waste generator has to pay a prescribed fee for the same,” said Salil Yadav, public health department in-charge.

Public health department officials periodically inspect the premises of all bulk waste generators and take action in case of any discrepancy, officials said. In an inspection carried out at DPS Knowledge Park V on Friday, the officials found that the school was lacking in waste disposal facilities and was burning it as well, pursuant to which the fine was imposed.

GNIDA has also warned the school of strict action if it was found burning waste again.