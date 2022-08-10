GNIDA CEO expresses displeasure over development works at Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor township

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) chief executive officer Surendra Singh Tuesday took stock of the development works at the integrated industrial township and expressed displeasure over the quality of greenery, cleanliness and civil works in the township, officials said. He gave directions to rectify the issues immediately, they added.

The township is one of the nodes of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and is managed through a special purpose vehicle – Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited (IITGNL), created as a joint venture between the Centre, represented by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust, and the state government, represented by the GNIDA.

Singh, who is also the MD of IITGNL, expressed his displeasure with the representatives of Shapoorji Pallonji – appointed as engineering-procurement-construction (EPC) contractors in 2016, over the poor quality of civil works and gave instructions to improve the quality of water-sewer lines, central verge, footpath and to repair and paint the boundary wall of the township, officials said. Singh further gave directions to plant large saplings of good quality in the township. The CEO also took stock of the solid waste processing plant and instructed them to install an LED display board with IITGNL written on it, they added.

After completing his inspection at IITGNL, Singh went on to inspect the roundabouts in Greater Noida’s sectors Jew One and Jew Two and expressed his displeasure at the condition of the roundabouts which were covered with wild grass and gave instructions to remove the same, officials said.

After finding a damaged curve stone and a dilapidated pillar at the spot, Singh called for immediate replacement of the curve stone and pillar. Instructions for repairing all the damaged roundabouts in the area within two weeks were also given, pursuant to which the CEO is expected to inspect the said areas again, officials said. The engineer incharge of the area has been warned of suspension if the condition of the roundabouts is not found to be improved in the next inspection, they added.

According to the official website, 302.63 hectares of land have been developed for the township under the Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad investment region of the DMIC to facilitate large-scale investments for commercial and industrial development expected in the DMIC region.

Apart from the township, the region will also be developed to become a multi-modal transport hub (MMTH), it states.