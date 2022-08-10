scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

GNIDA CEO expresses displeasure over development works at Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor township

The township is one of the nodes of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and is managed through a special purpose vehicle - Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited (IITGNL).

By: Express News Service | Noida |
August 10, 2022 11:36:58 am
GNIDA CEO expresses displeasure over development works at Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor townshipApart from the township, the region will also be developed to become a multi-modal transport hub (MMTH), the official website states. (Express File/Representative Image)

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) chief executive officer Surendra Singh Tuesday took stock of the development works at the integrated industrial township and expressed displeasure over the quality of greenery, cleanliness and civil works in the township, officials said. He gave directions to rectify the issues immediately, they added.

The township is one of the nodes of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and is managed through a special purpose vehicle – Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited (IITGNL), created as a joint venture between the Centre, represented by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust, and the state government, represented by the GNIDA.

Singh, who is also the MD of IITGNL, expressed his displeasure with the representatives of Shapoorji Pallonji – appointed as engineering-procurement-construction (EPC) contractors in 2016, over the poor quality of civil works and gave instructions to improve the quality of water-sewer lines, central verge, footpath and to repair and paint the boundary wall of the township, officials said. Singh further gave directions to plant large saplings of good quality in the township. The CEO also took stock of the solid waste processing plant and instructed them to install an LED display board with IITGNL written on it, they added.

After completing his inspection at IITGNL, Singh went on to inspect the roundabouts in Greater Noida’s sectors Jew One and Jew Two and expressed his displeasure at the condition of the roundabouts which were covered with wild grass and gave instructions to remove the same, officials said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?Premium
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?

After finding a damaged curve stone and a dilapidated pillar at the spot, Singh called for immediate replacement of the curve stone and pillar. Instructions for repairing all the damaged roundabouts in the area within two weeks were also given, pursuant to which the CEO is expected to inspect the said areas again, officials said. The engineer incharge of the area has been warned of suspension if the condition of the roundabouts is not found to be improved in the next inspection, they added.

According to the official website, 302.63 hectares of land have been developed for the township under the Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad investment region of the DMIC to facilitate large-scale investments for commercial and industrial development expected in the DMIC region.

More from Delhi

Apart from the township, the region will also be developed to become a multi-modal transport hub (MMTH), it states.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 11:36:58 am

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

3

Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm

4

Shrikant Tyagi held, got ‘vidhayak’ sticker through S P Maurya: Police

5

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

Featured Stories

Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 pe...
Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 pe...
Explained: What and where is Mar-a-Lago, the estate and club at the centr...
Explained: What and where is Mar-a-Lago, the estate and club at the centr...
Kerala: Each university should have a separate VC, says higher education ...
Kerala: Each university should have a separate VC, says higher education ...
Double engine decoupled: Loss of JD(U)’s EBC bastion rattles BJP
Double engine decoupled: Loss of JD(U)’s EBC bastion rattles BJP
TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air
Pakistan

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China
Explained

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

Premium
Delhi recorded 6 rape cases every day this year: Police data

Delhi recorded 6 rape cases every day this year: Police data

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?
Delhi Confidential

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?

Premium
Making of the raging bull of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Making of the raging bull of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’
Sajjid Chinoy at Explained Live

‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement