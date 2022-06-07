GNIDA carries out anti-encroachment drive on land worth Rs 65 crore in Greater Noida

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Bisrakh and Patwadi on Monday. The anti-encroachment drive was carried out on an area covering 33,000 square metres, worth Rs 65 crore, said officials.

“People had constructed boundary walls in empty plots covering large portions. The drive was carried out to ensure a control on illegal encroachments. The identities of the colony residents are unknown,” said Arvind Kumar, public relations officer, GNIDA.

K R Verma, deputy general manager (health/projects), and his team of officials oversaw the encroachment drive along with the local police in the morning.

The drive went on for four hours and five bulldozers were used to demolish illegal encroachments. Surendra Singh, chief executive officer, GNIDA, has warned that strict action would be taken against anyone illegally encroaching on land either acquired or notified by the GNIDA.

This follows an anti-encroachment drive along the floodplains in Noida, where illegal farmhouses were demolished last week.