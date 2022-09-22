GNIDA carries out anti-encroachment drive, land worth Rs 70 crore cleared in Greater Noida

The Greater Noida Authority (GNIDA) conducted an anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday, clearing about 35,000 square meters of land worth Rs 70 crore.

“An encroachment elimination squad has been formed to stop illegal occupation and demolish encroachments. The Authority has deployed retired Army personnel in this squad at its own expense,” Greater Noida CEO Surendra Singh said.

The local police and officials from the land registry department and the local work circle were also involved in the drive.

“The first action was taken in Sunpura on Wednesday, and about 35,000 square metres were cleared, worth Rs 70 crore. Five JCBs were operated for about one-and-a-half hours,” General Manager (Project) Salil Yadav said.

Officials also noted that there had been encroachments on the route between Ecotech 10 and 11 in Greater Noida, causing obstruction in movement. This was resolved by the demolition of an illegally built house with the help of local police. Officials said that an unpaved road had been built and this would be shortly converted into a paved road.

Strict action would be taken against those encroaching on government land and the drive would continue, officials added.