scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

GNIDA carries out anti-encroachment drive, land worth Rs 70 crore cleared in Greater Noida

Officials said strict action would be taken against those encroaching on government land and the drive would continue.

The local police and officials from the land registry department and the local work circle were also involved in the drive. (Representational/File)

The Greater Noida Authority (GNIDA) conducted an anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday, clearing about 35,000 square meters of land worth Rs 70 crore.

“An encroachment elimination squad has been formed to stop illegal occupation and demolish encroachments. The Authority has deployed retired Army personnel in this squad at its own expense,” Greater Noida CEO Surendra Singh said.

The local police and officials from the land registry department and the local work circle were also involved in the drive.

“The first action was taken in Sunpura on Wednesday, and about 35,000 square metres were cleared, worth Rs 70 crore. Five JCBs were operated for about one-and-a-half hours,” General Manager (Project) Salil Yadav said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...Premium
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspotsPremium
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspots
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom servicesPremium
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom services

Officials also noted that there had been encroachments on the route between Ecotech 10 and 11 in Greater Noida, causing obstruction in movement. This was resolved by the demolition of an illegally built house with the help of local police. Officials said that an unpaved road had been built and this would be shortly converted into a paved road.

More from Delhi

Strict action would be taken against those encroaching on government land and the drive would continue, officials added.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 11:44:53 am
Next Story

‘Everybody’s a big family out there’: Pilot makes special announcement for woman who beat breast cancer

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 22: Latest News
Advertisement