GMDA takes stock of waterlogging; flood control office will be set up to monitor waterlogging

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) held a review meeting to take stock of the problem of waterlogging in the city as part of its monsoon preparedness. At least 30 locations in the city, where most waterlogging is reported, including service road stretch at Narsinghpur on NH-48, Mini Secretariat, Hero Honda Chowk, Golf Course Road among others were identified.

The meeting held earlier this week was attended by Gurgaon deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, additional CEO GMDA (Urban Environment Division) Subhash Yadav and officials from NHAI.

In June, a flood control office set-up will be set up for three months in the Integrated Control and Command Center in GMDA where officers from technical engineering wings of GMDA and MCG along with police teams will monitor the waterlogging situation in the city and address complaints.

In the meeting, GMDA CEO Sudhir Rajpal, said, “We aim to take effective steps well in time before the monsoon season is upon us. There has been much progress in the areas where waterlogging in the past has been of concern and these will again be re-inspected. Projects involving various government and private institutions are all being monitored and suitable remedial actions are being taken to curb waterlogging woes on Gurugram roads.”

Officials said that a major issue during monsoons was accumulation of water at the service road in Narsinghpur along the Delhi-Jaipur highway and it has been proposed that another high-power pump with a larger capacity will be added and sump for water collection will be created to provide temporary relief to minimise waterlogging at junction. Officials added that these measures would be undertaken till the permanent solution of making a master drain alongside CPR and cloverleaf is executed.

In the low-lying area of the Laxman Vihar, Sector 4 dividing road, the GMDA CEO directed MCG (municipal corporation of Gurugram) to start work on building a ‘kacha naala’ (drain) till the permanent civil work is completed. At Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, NHAI has been assigned to look into the matter on priority by creating the master drain first, ahead of the upgradation and widening of the roads which are underway on this stretch, officials said.

“Rectification of tmaster drainage will be undertaken around sector 9 and 9A and completed before the monsoons. The storm water drains carrying the water from Dundahera village till Leg 1 will be desilted by MCG to enable uninterrupted rain water flow,” said Rajpal.