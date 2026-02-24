GMDA floats tender to lay master sewer lines between sectors 77 and 80

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
To benefit high-rise residential complexes in Gurgaon and upcoming commercial hubs along the Dwarka Expressway, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Tuesday floated a tender to lay master sewer lines between sectors 77 and 80.
Officials said the move is part of the GMDA’s ongoing efforts to strengthen sewerage infrastructure across the city. “Nearly 10 km of sewer lines will be laid at an estimated cost of Rs 31.20 crore,” a GMDA spokesperson said, adding the project is aimed at enhancing the capacity and efficiency of the existing sewer network and supporting the growing urban population.
Officials said besides this, GMDA has also undertaken sewer line projects in sectors 68–76 and sectors 105–115 along the Dwarka Expressway corridor to build a robust and seamless sewerage network across Gurgaon.
These initiatives are expected to improve wastewater flow capacity, minimise the risk of overflows and support the city’s planned urban expansion, they added.
“Further, GMDA is undertaking development of additional 100 MLD sewage treatment plants (STPs) at Dhanwapur (Sector 103 of Dwarka Expressway) and Behrampur, for which the tendering process is currently underway. These will cater to the rising volume of wastewater being generated from New Gurgaon,” the spokesperson said.
The proposed STPs will incorporate modern treatment technologies to improve operational efficiency and enhance treated water quality, supporting the reuse for non-potable purposes such as horticulture and industrial use, the spokesperson added. Further, a 100 MLD STP in Sector 107 and a 40 MLD facility at Naurangpur are being planned to bolster Gurgaon’s overall sewage treatment capacity, officials said.
