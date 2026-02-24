GMDA floats tender to lay master sewer lines between sectors 77 and 80

The initiatives are expected to improve wastewater flow capacity, minimise the risk of overflows and support the city’s planned urban expansion.(Image generated using Google Gemini)

To benefit high-rise residential complexes in Gurgaon and upcoming commercial hubs along the Dwarka Expressway, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Tuesday floated a tender to lay master sewer lines between sectors 77 and 80.

Officials said the move is part of the GMDA’s ongoing efforts to strengthen sewerage infrastructure across the city. “Nearly 10 km of sewer lines will be laid at an estimated cost of Rs 31.20 crore,” a GMDA spokesperson said, adding the project is aimed at enhancing the capacity and efficiency of the existing sewer network and supporting the growing urban population.

Officials said besides this, GMDA has also undertaken sewer line projects in sectors 68–76 and sectors 105–115 along the Dwarka Expressway corridor to build a robust and seamless sewerage network across Gurgaon.