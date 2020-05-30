Collapsed due to heat, a glossy ibis rescued from Prime Minister’s house

The glossy ibis found in reception area of PM house. (Photo: Wildlife SOS) The glossy ibis found in reception area of PM house. (Photo: Wildlife SOS)

A glossy ibis bird was rescued from the Prime Minister’s residence on Friday after it collapsed due to heat exhaustion and dehydration.

The bird was found near the reception area of the PM house at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi by the security personnel and was rescued by non-profit Wildlife SOS.

“Suffering from heat exhaustion and dehydration, the bird was unable to fly. Concerned about its well-being, the officials immediately contacted Wildlife SOS on its 24-hr rescue helpline number,” Wildlife SOS said in a press release on Saturday.

A two-member rescue team from Wildlife SOS rushed to the bird’s aid. The bird was given an oral re-hydration solution and is currently under observation.

“A large number of animals, especially birds, are falling prey to the soaring temperature due to dehydration, heat exhaustion and lack of shade. As various parts of North India continue to reel under the heatwave such cases are bound to escalate in the months to come,” the press statement said.

Parts of Delhi had been reeling under a heatwave at the start of this week, with the maximum temperature soaring up to 46 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the highest for the month of May in 18 years. The temperature in southwest Delhi’s Palam had reached 47.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Rain and thunderstorm over the past couple of days have brought some respite to the city.

Glossy ibis is a wading bird belonging to the ibis family. It is a migratory species and inhabit wetlands, marshes and agriculture lands all across the world. Ibises breed in colonies, building nests in low trees and shrubs. They feed on small fish, frogs, snails, insects among others and have a distinctive curved, sickle-shaped beak. These birds measure 45 to 65 cm in length and their wingspan is 80 to 90 cm.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-Founder & CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, “We are thankful to the staff and security personnel at the PM house for their support, and for alerting Wildlife SOS to this emergency. This is a juvenile ibis as it has a dull brown plumage and white flecks on its neck and chest. Breeding adults are mostly dark with iridescent green and reddish tones.”

Wasim Akram, Manager Wildlife SOS Special Projects said, “At times like this, we must remain compassionate and consider the welfare of birds and animals that share our surroundings. We can do our bit by putting out earthen water bowls and food in our balconies, window sills, outside residential complexes and shops. Creating green cover by planting more trees and keeping potted plants also provide reprieve to these animals.”

