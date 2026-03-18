Global tourist hub set to be developed in Delhi at cost of Rs 500 crore in three years

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Promoting the city’s monuments, markets and cuisine through private sector-led development with performance-linked incentives will be in focus as the Delhi government plans to develop a global tourist hub in the Capital under the Centre’s ‘One State: One Global Destination’ scheme, officials said on Tuesday. Under the scheme, announced last year, the Centre unveiled the vision to develop one globally benchmarked tourist destination in every state and union territory, aligning with India’s broader Viksit Bharat roadmap. The tourist hub in the Capital is expected to be developed at the cost of Rs 500 crore in three years.
The Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) intends to obtain financial assistance from the Centre for the project, for which the consultant would be responsible for preparing a conceptual plan. While the site of the project is yet to be finalised, officials said the government has started the process to hire a consultant for preparing a detailed project report (DPR).
CM Rekha Gupta has previously underlined that her government aims to make the city a hub for global tourism.
The Delhi government is also planning to construct a “PM Ekta Mall” (Unity Mall) in the city to promote the concepts of ‘Make in India’ and One District One Product (ODOP), support rural artisans in marketing their products, preserve local handicrafts, cuisine, art, culture and traditions. Officials said the proposal aligns with the Centre’s “Vocal for Local” and economic self-reliance initiatives.
The initiative, under the ‘Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2023–24’, seeks to promote national integration. The project is proposed to be developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 100 crore. The mall will feature a blend of local architecture and modern facilities, with 36 stalls to be allotted to states and Union Territories, said officials.
Facilities will include a food court, exhibition and cultural spaces, event and conference areas, parking, and public amenities. The project will be developed over a minimum area of 1,200 square metres.
Officials said the DTTDC has floated a tender to appoint a consultant to prepare a concept plan and detailed project report for the project — from grant approval and on-ground implementation to completion — under the Central government’s Unity Mall scheme.
(With PTI)
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