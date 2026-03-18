Global tourist hub set to be developed in Delhi at cost of Rs 500 crore in three years

Promoting the city’s monuments, markets and cuisine through private sector-led development with performance-linked incentives will be in focus as the Delhi government plans to develop a global tourist hub in the Capital under the Centre’s ‘One State: One Global Destination’ scheme, officials said on Tuesday. Under the scheme, announced last year, the Centre unveiled the vision to develop one globally benchmarked tourist destination in every state and union territory, aligning with India’s broader Viksit Bharat roadmap. The tourist hub in the Capital is expected to be developed at the cost of Rs 500 crore in three years.

The Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) intends to obtain financial assistance from the Centre for the project, for which the consultant would be responsible for preparing a conceptual plan. While the site of the project is yet to be finalised, officials said the government has started the process to hire a consultant for preparing a detailed project report (DPR).