Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Global Investor Summit 2023: UP to hold roadshows in 18 countries

The Uttar Pradesh government will also organise shows in seven major cities of India to publicise the “limitless opportunities” available in the state, CM Yogi Adityanath said.

The state government will organise roadshows in seven major cities of India, Yogi Adityanath said. (File photo)

Uttar Pradesh government will organise roadshows in 18 countries to attract investors ahead of the Global Investor Summit (GIS) to be held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12 next year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Tuesday.

Addressing a curtain-raiser event of the GIS, Adityanath said, “I would like to inform you that till now we have approached more than 40 countries for support. Out of this, we have requested around 21 countries to partner with us in the grand event, of which several countries including Netherlands, Denmark, Singapore, France, the United Kingdom and Mauritius have extended their support to partner with us.”

Besides, the state government will also organise roadshows in seven major cities of India, Adityanath said, adding that the aim of these events is to publicise the “limitless opportunities” available in the state and attract investment.

The chief minister invited foreign envoys to Uttar Pradesh and requested them to contribute to make the global summit a “success” by partnering with the state government. The curtain-raiser held in Delhi was attended by ministers and senior bureaucrats from Uttar Pradesh and foreign diplomats from several countries.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 02:10:30 pm
