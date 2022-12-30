scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Glenfiddich, Black Dog to Chivas Regal: Over 500 bottles of top liquor brands seized in excise raid in Delhi

Explaining the operations, officials said the liquor was sold via WhatsApp to people and delivered to them after verification to keep the setup under wraps.

The department had received information that a large number of liquor bottles of prominent brands had been hidden at a godown. (Representational/Unsplash)
Listen to this article
Glenfiddich, Black Dog to Chivas Regal: Over 500 bottles of top liquor brands seized in excise raid in Delhi
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

With New Year around the corner, the Excise department has intensified surprise raids in Delhi and recovered more than 1,800 bottles of high-end liquor brands over the last few days.

The latest seizure was made from a godown in Tagore Garden Extension area Thursday, said officials in the department.

The department had received information that a large number of liquor bottles of prominent brands — Glenfiddich, Glenlivet, Black Dog, Chivas Regal, Teacher’s, Jack Daniels, Bacardi, Absolut, Grey Goose, Jacob’s Creek, Gold Reserve and Johnnie Walker Black Label — had been hidden at the godown.

“A huge quantity of illegally stored liquor (initial count of more than 500 bottles) was seized from a house in Rajouri Garden by Excise Intelligence Bureau. The person involved was arrested by local police and preliminary interrogation is underway,” said officials.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remote Electronic Votin...
UPSC Key- December 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remote Electronic Votin...
Italy to Israel: How 2022 has been the year of right-wing politics
Italy to Israel: How 2022 has been the year of right-wing politics
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
More from Delhi

Explaining the operations, officials said the liquor was sold via WhatsApp to people and delivered to them after verification to keep the setup under wraps.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-12-2022 at 21:31 IST
Next Story

Murder convict throws stone on judge at Navsari court

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close