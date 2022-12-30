Glenfiddich, Black Dog to Chivas Regal: Over 500 bottles of top liquor brands seized in excise raid in Delhi

With New Year around the corner, the Excise department has intensified surprise raids in Delhi and recovered more than 1,800 bottles of high-end liquor brands over the last few days.

The latest seizure was made from a godown in Tagore Garden Extension area Thursday, said officials in the department.

The department had received information that a large number of liquor bottles of prominent brands — Glenfiddich, Glenlivet, Black Dog, Chivas Regal, Teacher’s, Jack Daniels, Bacardi, Absolut, Grey Goose, Jacob’s Creek, Gold Reserve and Johnnie Walker Black Label — had been hidden at the godown.

“A huge quantity of illegally stored liquor (initial count of more than 500 bottles) was seized from a house in Rajouri Garden by Excise Intelligence Bureau. The person involved was arrested by local police and preliminary interrogation is underway,” said officials.

Explaining the operations, officials said the liquor was sold via WhatsApp to people and delivered to them after verification to keep the setup under wraps.