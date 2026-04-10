Gleaming interiors, building with green features: Showcase Noida airport prepares to welcome flights

Twelve days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the Noida International Airport (NIA), the sounds of machinery on stone fill the air as workers race to make the project ready for its users over the next few months.

The inside of the terminal building looks set to accept passengers already, its shiny, scrubbed floor made of locally sourced red granite gleaming.

“The building of the airport is 80% completed. Only a few things such as electrical fittings, CCTV security cameras, and a fully functional gas supply remain to be completed. They will be done very soon,” a supervisor at the site said during a media visit on Thursday afternoon.

The airport, which is spread over 1,334 hectares of land, will be developed in four phases, and is projected to have a passenger carrying capacity of 12 million per annum at the end of Phase 1. A 3,900-metre runway at the airport is ready for flights, officials said.

“We are waiting for the completion of the Airport Security Program (ASP), and once this is done, we’ll be able to operate, starting with domestic flights within 45 days,” an official of the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) said.

“IndiGo, Air India Express, and Akasa have shown interest in operating from the airport, and once the ASP is completed, the DGCA (civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation) will decide the slots. International and cargo flights are expected to start by the end of the year,” the official added.

Located in Jewar in Greater Noida, about 40 km from Pari Chowk, the airport is expected to serve a large slice of the population of Delhi and NCR, as well as parts of Western Uttar Pradesh. Once the airport is operational, the Capital will join Mumbai as a city with two large airports.

Story continues below this ad

The airport building is intended to showcase the attributes and traditions of Uttar Pradesh, its holy cities and rivers. The ultramodern airport will have every feature, amenity, and technology to ensure passenger comfort and convenience, officials said.

“Passengers can use the Digiyatra app in their phones to go seamlessly from the entrance gate of the terminal building right up to the boarding gate,” an official said.

Terminal 1 of the airport sprawls over 1,37,985 sq m, and will have 48 check-in-counters and 20 baggage drop-off stations. Nine security lanes will ensure faster security checks, officials said. Ten domestic gates will have aerobridges to begin with, they said.

The airport design incorporates environmental consciousness, with enough natural light and bamboo seating in the waiting hall. There will be charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs), and an all-electric fleet of vehicles on the airside, officials said.

Story continues below this ad

There are plans for an RRTS at the airport, but the project will initially take off with conventional transportation with taxis and buses.