GK-I accident: Was going with colleague to buy phone; wife dealt another blow on way to Delhi

An hour after finishing his duty at 8 pm, Narender Baswal (34) accompanied his two colleagues for a quick trip to Lajpat Nagar market Thursday night. His colleague at the Old JNU Campus, CRPF constable Babulal Yadav, wanted to buy a new phone, a Nokia 106, for Rs 1,200. Not long afterwards, the trip took a tragic turn when a Mercedes Benz rammed into their WagonR, killing Baswal.

Baswal, who lived in the CRPF quarters in South Delhi’s Pushp Vihar, hailed from Rajasthan’s Alwar.

His father Dattaram (58) said, “He came home two weeks ago to visit us and was happy about his new posting at the Old JNU campus in Delhi. He has been living in Delhi for more than five years. We were informed about the accident on Friday morning at 9 am, after his death.” Dattaram owns small farm in Alwar’s Kishangarh.

Baswal’s wife Madhu (30), meanwhile, had been dealt a double blow. “I was at my parent’s home in Alwar when we were informed about the accident. We left for Delhi but on our way, in Manesar, the car had a flat tyre. My father got out to check the tyre but got hit by a bus. He was rushed to Prakash Hospital in Manesar, and has suffered injuries to his limbs and head,” she told The Indian Express.

Madhu and Baswal got married in 2006 and have two sons, Ajay (8) and Ashish (5). “I visited Delhi on July 11 to meet my husband. I wanted to shift with my sons to Delhi due to a family dispute in Alwar,” she said.

Dinesh (36), Baswal’s elder brother, who works as a teacher in Alwar, said, “He had been working for the CRPF for more than 14 years. We want justice for our brother.”