GK hit and run: Businessman still unconscious, says family

Over a week after businessman Anant Mandelia (37) was hit by a car and dragged for nearly 100 metres on its bonnet in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash I, his family said his condition remains critical and he is yet to regain consciousness.

On February 8, Mandelia was outside his house when a Volkswagen T-Roc allegedly being driven by law student Raj Sunderam allegedly hit him. He sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Max Hospital, Saket, by his family. He remains in the ICU. Police arrested Raj on February 11 and charged him with rash driving and attempt to murder. His father, Pandyan Kalyan Sunderam, a retired bureaucrat, was booked for allegedly harbouring his son.

It was the family’s driver, Rampal Singh Negi, who had rushed Mandelia to the hospital after the accident. In the FIR filed in the case based on his complaint, he claimed: “Anant… stepped out of his house and was walking on the main road. We saw a yellow car coming from Ikhaya Hotel. It was speeding… the man was driving rashly… The car hit Anant… and he fell on the bonnet. However, the driver didn’t stop and dragged him for nearly 100 metres. He then (driver) braked suddenly and Anant fell on the road.”

Anant’s uncle, who did not wish to be named, said, “The matter is sub-judice. We want strict action against the student and his father. We are in touch with our lawyers. Anant is an honest and hardworking businessman… We want him to recover quickly.”

Anant runs a hydroponics business. His friends and neighbours, some of whom are his childhood friends from Modern School, Barakhamba Road, posted videos of the incident and called for justice. “The road in front of the house is wide and a lot of youngsters are found speeding there. We raised the issue before, but the police didn’t do anything. We have known Anant since school… we are helping his family as much as possible,” said a friend.

However, a police officer said they had not received any complaints of rash driving or speeding from locals.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag also shared a video of the incident and tweeted: “Horrifying. Inhumans like this person who rammed into Anant, who was requesting the car driver to slow down because children were walking on the road. The accused, driving an SUV, instead turned around the car and hit Anant dragging him a few blocks down. Severest action needed.”

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker responded that the accused had been arrested.

Meanwhile, the investigating officer at Greater Kailash police station said Raj was allegedly speeding and the father-son duo fled after the accident. “They were hiding in Gurgaon’s Le Meridien Hotel when we detained them,” he said.