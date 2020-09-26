Given plasma therapy, Sisodia doing better

Sisodia, 48, was shifted to Max hospital on Thursday, a day after he was admitted to Lok Nayak hospital for treatment of Covid-19.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who is battling a double infection of Covid-19 and dengue, has been administered convalescent plasma therapy at Max hospital and his condition is better now, an official from his office said Friday.

Sisodia, 48, was shifted to Max hospital on Thursday, a day after he was admitted to Lok Nayak hospital for treatment of Covid-19.

He had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 14 and was under home isolation. He was admitted to Lok Nayak hospital on Wednesday for treatment and tested positive for dengue a day later.

Meanwhile, the capital recorded 3,827 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Friday, taking its caseload to 2,64,450, while 24 fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,147. The positivity rate in Delhi stands at 6.47 per cent.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain held a meeting with medical directors and superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing. The chief secretary also held a review meet with all district magistrates on Covid-19 management.

