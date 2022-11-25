scorecardresearch
Give me control of CBI, ED for one day, half of BJP will be in jail: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal also said AAP was going to win with a thumping majority in the MCD polls. “AAP will get 230-plus seats out of 250 in MCD. The BJP will get less than 20 seats. In Gujarat also, I feel AAP will win the elections,” he said.

Attacking the BJP for allegedly filing “false” cases against members of the AAP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Thursday that despite 167 cases filed against its leaders, no investigating agency had been able to prove any wrongdoing by an AAP member.

Speaking to NDTV, Kejriwal said, “Over the last seven years, they have filed 167 cases against AAP leaders — not one has been proved in court. AAP leaders have been cleared in over 150 cases and the rest are pending… 800 probe agency officers are dedicated only to find wrongdoing by AAP leaders but they have found nothing. Agencies are getting pulled up in courts because they have filed false cases.”

When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim of running a completely clean government, Kejriwal said, “Give me control of the CBI, ED (Enforcement Directorate) for one day, half of BJP will be in jail.”

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has been in jail for the past six months in relation to an alleged case of money laundering filed by the ED. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been named as an accused in the CBI FIR in an alleged scam in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22, and the party’s communication in-charge Vijay Nair is in ED custody in relation to a case in the same matter. AAP has called all these cases politically motivated.

