Give jobs to kin of 1984 riot victims: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court directed the Lieutenant Governor and Delhi government to give jobs to children or family members of those killed in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, after verification of applicants and on the basis of evidence on record.

“In case employment is denied by the government, a speaking order shall be passed by respondents, elaborating the reasons as to why the claim of such applicant is not covered by circular dated 16.01.2006 or by rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case,” a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said.

The Centre’s 2006 circular had directed that the children or other family members of those killed in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots be provided jobs on compassionate grounds.

Asking the authorities to follow their own circular “in accordance with law, rules, regulations and the government policy”, it said, “If the list for giving employment is already prepared by the respondents, after proper scrutiny, the list will be implemented in seriatim, as per the requirements of the respondents”.

The order came on a PIL filed by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) last year, which alleged that despite the passage of 12 years since the 2006 circular, not a single applicant was provided employment by the Delhi government.

Following the court’s direction, Delhi government’s additional counsel Anuj Aggarwal, appearing for the authorities, said that they will “follow the circular and if any children or family members of those who died in 1984 riots is found fulfilling the criteria of the circular, employment will be given to them”.

