Give green signal to AIIMS master plan, parliamentary panel recommends

The parliamentary standing committee on health and family welfare has recommended that the health ministry give a “green signal” to the master plan for All India Institute of Medical Sciences, which aims to integrate all out-patient services to the hospital’s Masjid Moth campus, all indoor services and academics to the main campus, and all residential units to the Trauma Centre extension campus.

Not only will the master-plan integrate the services, it will massively increase the hospital’s treatment capacities.

“The committee recommends that the Ministry must give green signal to the Master Plan of AIIMS, New Delhi, so that the cherished goal of developing AIIMS into a world class Medical University by March, 2024 can be achieved without fail,” said the report presented on Monday. The committee also recommended that the residential colony project get clearance from NDMC soon so that the work may begin.

The AIIMS master-plan will add over 3,000 beds to the hospital, taking the total strength to over 5,000. Of these, 300 beds will be available in the emergency department. The hospital will also get 50 new operation theatres, state of the art research labs, animal facilities, clinical trial facilities, 4,000 hostel units, and parking space for 14,000 vehicles as part of the project.

“The five different land parcels of AIIMS have all been amalgamated into one land parcel with unified control under the new category of medical education and research university by the DDA. This gives us more flexibility to zone our campus more appropriately,” medical director Dr Randeep Guleria had said in his Independence Day address.

This recommendation by the committee comes after previous criticisms of slow pace of work. In its recommendations from March this year, the committee took note of the “inordinate delay” saying, “The Committee recalls that the Master Plan of AIIMS was approved on 28th February, 2019… However, the timelines have already been delayed as the Project has not even started.”

It said that as per the information submitted by the Ministry, Phase-I of the project is now likely to be completed in 2026 and Phase-II in 2028.

With the project for development of residential colonies having been approved in 2019 and work not having begun, the committee said in its previous recommendation, “The committee has noted that progress of the Redevelopment of AIIMS Residential Colonies Project at the snail’s pace.”

The institute has since sent in the Expenditure and Finance Committee proposal of the master plan to the health ministry. “In the matter of Redevelopment of AIIMS Residential Colonies Project, all the necessary approvals obtained except clearance from NDMC, which is in final stage,” according to the action taken report by the ministry. An empowered committee under the chairmanship of the health secretary is also reviewing the projects on a regular basis, it said.

The committee, which also sought information on whether the new burns and plastics block had been operationalised, was informed that emergency, in-patient services including ICU, operation theatres as well as the OPDs have started in the block.