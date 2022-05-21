Give 3-day notice to Karti in case of arrest, CBI told

A Delhi court on Friday directed the CBI to give three days’ written notice to MP Karti Chidambaram in the event that he is to be arrested in connection with the bribe for visas case.

Special CBI Judge MK Nagpal passed the order in the anticipatory bail application filed by Karti following the arrest of his alleged chartered accountant and close aide, S Bhaskararaman.

The application was withdrawn by Karti’s lawyers after it was noted that he was abroad after seeking permission of the Supreme Court and upon his return would join the probe within 16 hours. Karti’s lawyer Kapil Sibal argued that illegality was not prima facie established and there was nothing to show his involvement. The CBI had argued that Karti’s application was not maintainable as he does not have any apprehension of arrest.