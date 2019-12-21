At LSR, IMF’s chief economist points to economic slowdown

International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief economist Gita Gopinath. International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief economist Gita Gopinath.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief economist Gita Gopinath said India’s economy has slowed down much more than predicted by many forecasters, while interacting with students at her alma mater Lady Shri Ram College for Women Friday.

“People expected growth to be slow, but the most recent numbers have surprised everyone. There has been a sharp slowdown in investment and consumption growth has also dropped. So growth now is primarily driven by government spending,” she said.

In response to a question on what the primary problems are, she pointed to the financial sector. “There appears to be a bit of a credit squeeze in the market. We’ve had a problem with banks and their non-performing assets. In other countries, which have inherited a large amount of non-performing assets, it took a long time to resolve. But in India, new institutions like the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and the National Company Law Tribunal had to be set up. You are trying to do non-performing assets resolution with a new set of rules and banks that still don’t have a very good sense of how all of this will work out,” she said.

She also pointed to the rural sector, pointing to the fall in food prices in the last year leading to a shrink in rural demand.

She added that more needs to be done by India to assure the rest of the world that it is fiscally sound. “The corporate tax cut was announced, but there was no announcement on where the revenue would come from, and revenue mobilisation has not been very good with the GST,” she said.

