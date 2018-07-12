Girls ‘locked’ in basement: child panel visits Delhi school

Rabea Girls’ Public School in Ballimaran. Express Rabea Girls’ Public School in Ballimaran. Express

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) conducted an inspection at Rabea Girls Public School in Ballimaran on Wednesday, a day after allegations emerged that 16 girls from nursery and kindergarten were confined in the basement for close to five hours as their parents had not paid the school fee.

According to DCPCR member Anurag Kundu, a three-member team conducted the inspection and spoke to parents, children and the principal. “Statements of stakeholders were recorded and the report will be out in a couple of days. If lapses are found, a showcause notice will be issued to the school,” Kundu said.

Parents of 16 girls had filed a police complaint Tuesday, alleging that their children were locked in the “activity area”, located in the basement of the school as punishment for not paying school fee.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia will visit the school on Thursday morning. The principal of the school, Nahid Usmani, refused to speak to the media.

According to sources, the activity area where the children were kept had a library and toys for children.

“School authorities said they wanted to speak to parents of the children who reportedly hadn’t paid fee. The plan was to speak to the parents when they came to pick their children up. The matter was poorly handled. Separating children from their peers and taking them to a different section in the school can harm the child’s psyche and can amount to mental harassment. Prima facie, it doesn’t seem that the activity room was locked from outside,” claimed a source.

