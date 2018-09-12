Girl’s family alleges sexual assault at school

The girl had earlier recorded her statement before a Delhi Commission for Women official. (Representational Image) The girl had earlier recorded her statement before a Delhi Commission for Women official. (Representational Image)

Alleging that their daughter was sexually assaulted inside her school, the parents of a three-year-old girl have released a video where they mention a bite mark on her cheek, missing undergarments after attending a poetry recitation competition, and fear of going to the bathroom.

Police have already registered a case under Section 6 of the POCSO Act but no arrest has been made so far. The girl had earlier recorded her statement before a Delhi Commission for Women official, following which police started probing the role of a family member, prompting the family to lash out.

“My granddaughter was taken to a separate room and her statement was recorded, following which police claimed someone from the family sexually assaulted her. Then they said I did it. How can I do such a thing?” the girl’s grandfather said.

Police, however, said they are probing all angles, including the role of someone at the school or at home. “We have taken 15 days of footage from the school’s entry gate to the washroom. The footage from the day of the incident was also looked into and nothing suspicious was found,” said a senior officer.

The school says all CCTV footage has been handed over to police, and that it has threatened to sue “individuals circulating incorrect information”. A statement from the school read: “We request you not to fall prey to fake news being circulated on social media…”

On Tuesday, over hundred people gathered to protest outside the school after the video released by the parents was circulated online. Delhi Police has transferred the case to the Crime Branch for further investigation.

