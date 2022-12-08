Girl students of Delhi government schools to get training in self-defence

A three-month-long self-defence programme for girls is set to be introduced in all government schools in Delhi.

The training programme called ‘Rani Laxmi Bai Atma Raksha Parikshan’ will be launched in all schools run by the Directorate of Education, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Cantonment Board, and the Department of Social Welfare schools.

Girl students at the elementary and secondary levels will be imparted the training so as to prepare them to deal with any impending danger of physical assault and crime by anti-social elements, build self-confidence, and boost morale, self-control and physical endurance.

The guidelines state that the girls will learn kinesiology, physiology and body mechanisms, such as vulnerable points of the body, “to deal with a person who is more powerful and hard to confront during an attack”.