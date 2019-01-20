Girl run over in Delhi, accused gives police the slip

An eight-year-old girl died while her 14-year-old sister was injured after a truck ran over them at southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri area on Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place at Ravi Das Marg around 1:40 pm, when sisters Kamini and Sandhya Singh were on their way home to Tughlaqabad village from their schools in Sangam Vihar.

“The truck has been seized. An FIR has been registered at Govindpuri police station. The driver ran away after dropping the injured to the hospital. An investigation is underway,” said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast).

A traffic police officer’s desperation to rush the two girls to the hospital, however, may have led to the accused giving police the slip.

“I was 50 metres away from the accident site. When I rushed there, I saw that the public was beating up the driver and threatening to set his truck ablaze. No one was bothered about the girls, who were still under the vehicle. I pulled them out and called the PCR, who said they would take 15 minutes to reach the spot. I decided to put the girls in an autorickshaw with the truck driver and a local, and followed them to the hospital. I was alone and feared the public would beat up the driver if he was left there alone. From the hospital, the driver absconded,” said the traffic police constable.

The sisters were rushed to Hakeem Abdul Hameed Centenary Hospital in Hamdard Nagar, where Sandhya was declared dead on arrival, while Kamini survived with two fractures in her leg.

“The girls took that route daily from school. They cross the traffic signal and take a rickshaw or auto to return home. My elder daughter told me Sandhya was walking a few steps ahead of her. Kamini saw a speeding truck coming and pulled Sandhya towards her, but it was too late. They both came under the truck, and now my child is dead,” said their father, Jaiveer Singh, who works in a packaging factory.

While Kamini is in Class VIII, Sandhya was in Class II, and both went to government schools in Sangam Vihar.

Kamini, who suffered two fractures in one leg, has not yet been told about her sister’s death so far.

“Every few hours, she asks us how Sandhya is. We have told her that she’s admitted in the hospital. I can’t bear to tell her the truth,” said Singh, who dropped his daughters to school at 7:30 am.

The family said it was Sandhya’s third day at school after a hiatus due to a fracture. Singh dropped her off till her class on Saturday morning, and requested her friends to take care of her as she was still recovering.

“The last two days, Sandhya was excited about going to school, but she insisted on skipping classes today. I didn’t know this would have happened, otherwise I wouldn’t have sent her,” said Singh.