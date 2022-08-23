scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Girl raped, killed: Cops investigating mother’s role

The minor went missing from her home on August 4. She was found nearly two weeks later on August 18.

Police said he confessed to his crime and said he would often go to the area (where the minor lived). (Representational/File)

A day after a 36-year-old butcher was arrested for allegedly kidnapping, raping and killing an eight-year-old girl, police claimed the accused planned the murder after the child found him and her mother in a ‘compromising position’. Police are questioning the mother and probing her role.

The minor went missing from her home on August 4. She was found nearly two weeks later on August 18. Police said the girl’s neck was slit and her face mutilated. The accused has been arrested for rape and murder.

According to police, the girl’s father lodged a missing person’s complaint. A search operation was conducted but the girl couldn’t be found. On August 18, locals spotted the body. DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said, “During enquiry, the accused’s name came up as he would regularly visit the area where the girl lived. We found he would give her toffee.”

More from Delhi

After raids, the accused was arrested. Police said he confessed to his crime and said he would often go to the area (where the minor lived). “He met the victim’s mother… One day, the victim saw him in a compromising position with her mother, so he decided to eliminate her…,” said the DCP.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...Premium
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch upPremium
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menuPremium
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 02:26:18 am
Next Story

16-year-old ‘strangles minor, wanted way out of studying’: Police

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

Premium
Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’

Premium
Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement