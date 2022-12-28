Girl raped by man posing as policeman

Heading home after Christmas celebrations, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man who posed as a policeman in Southwest Delhi, police said Tuesday, adding that the accused was arrested a day after the incident.

The incident took place on Sunday when the minor and her friends were visiting a church and were playing outside.

Police said the accused approached and scolded them. According to police, he allegedly took them to a park where he threatened them, and later, he asked others to leave. The accused allegedly took the girl to an isolated spot and sexually assaulted her, said police.

Police have booked him under sections of unnatural sex, rape, and the POCSO Act.

A senior police officer said, “The accused lives in the same locality, but the girl didn’t know him. He posed as a police officer and targeted the minor who was playing outside with her friends. We arrested him early Tuesday.”

In the complaint, the girl and her family alleged that the accused was carrying a stick with which he threatened the children.

“Around 8 pm, they all decided to go home and were on their way when he targeted them. He took her to the park and raped her. Her friends informed us that something wrong was going on. We were looking for her and found her near the park. She was sobbing…she told us that a policeman raped and assaulted her. He threatened her. We were shocked and later found that the accused had lied to trap the children,” the mother said.

The parents approached police and said the girl was taken to the hospital for a medical examination.

Police said the accused works at a private firm and lives with his wife.