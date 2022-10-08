Girl murdered by neighbour in Outer Delhi, police deny claims of sexual assault

An eight-year-old girl was murdered allegedly by her neighbour in Outer Delhi, days after he got into a fight with the victim’s brother and wanted revenge, police said. The accused, aged 22, has been arrested.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said the girl’s family alleged that the accused raped her before killing her. On Saturday, the family also staged a protest against police alleging their daughter was raped and that more people are involved. Police denied the allegations and said there is no indication of sexual assault and that only one person is involved in the crime.

DCW officials claimed: “The girl’s elder sister said they are five siblings and their father died years ago. On Friday night, their neighbour took the girl on the pretext of buying her chips. When the girl didn’t return home, the family approached police. The accused was caught and he revealed that he killed the girl. Her body was found behind the bushes. Her head was smashed with stones. The family said she was raped.”

According to police, they received a call around 10 pm on Friday that the girl was missing, following which teams were deployed to check CCTVs and conduct an enquiry. Around 11.30 pm, police found footage showing the girl walking with a man and tracked him down. During questioning, police said he revealed he got into a fight with the girl’s brother 10-15 days ago and wanted to take revenge.

DCP (Outer North) Devesh Kumar Mahla said, “The man tried to mislead us initially and said somebody else was involved. However, during sustained questioning, he revealed he had a strained relationship with the girl’s brother. He wanted to take revenge and took the girl at night and killed her.”

Police said the body was recovered and the spot was inspected by crime and forensic teams. An autopsy was conducted which revealed skull fractures and that strangulation led to the girl’s death. “There were no visible signs of sexual assault. The doctor has also ruled out sexual assault,” said the DCP.

Police said the accused has been booked under sections of kidnapping and murder.

Meanwhile, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal issued a notice to police seeking an action taken report. She said, “An eight-year-old girl was murdered and her head was smashed brutally with stones. Her family alleged she was raped. We have issued a notice to Delhi Police. This is very disturbing. Every day, a heinous crime is reported and the capital is becoming increasingly unsafe for children. All accused must be arrested immediately, and they must be given exemplary punishment at the earliest.”