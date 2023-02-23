Girl kidnapped in Outer Delhi, body found after 12 days

A minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by a man in Outer Delhi. Police found the girl’s body 12 days after she went missing from her home. Her family Wednesday protested against police for not adding charges of sexual assault.

Sources said the girl’s decomposing body was found in a drain. She was kidnapped on her way back home from school.

On February 9, the accused allegedly kidnapped the girl.

Harendra Singh, DCP (Outer), said a case of kidnapping was registered the next day on the complaint of the mother of the girl who lives in Nangloi. “We started the investigation and found a mobile number with the help of electronic surveillance in the area. The movement of the user was suspicious. Several raids were conducted in Delhi, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh to nab the suspect.”

Days after the case registration, police said they managed to nab the accused. He was arrested on Tuesday. During interrogation, he revealed he met the victim on February 9 and killed her at a secluded place in Gehvra, Delhi.

“He had abandoned the body there. He took us to the spot and we found the decomposing body. The crime team and FSL team were called and the body was sent to the mortuary. The autopsy was conducted on Wednesday and the body was handed over to the family. We have added murder section to the case. The accused has been taken into police remand. The motive in the case is not clear and we are trying to ascertain it along with the sequence of events” added the DCP.

The girl’s family alleged they had informed the police about her missing on time but the police failed to take any action. The parents and locals also alleged that the accused is involved in a case of human trafficking and raped the deceased.

The girl’s uncle said, “We had lodged a complaint and the police told us they caught a man but he was released. They then kept saying their teams are in Punjab, Haryana and MP. On Tuesday, we found the body in Mundka Industrial Area. Her body was badly decomposed. Her parents had to identify her by seeing her legs. Her water bottle, school bag and some personal items were also lying in the field. Once the autopsy was done, the family was pushed to cremate the body…”

Sources said the girl was strangled after she resisted the kidnapping attempt. The accused then tried to bury her body.

DCP Singh said they are waiting for the autopsy report to confirm sexual assault. “After killing her, he left and had been wandering to evade police,” he said