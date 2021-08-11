Gurgaon: Girl dies by suicide, parents allege harassment by local

When the girl refused, he allegedly threatened that he would kill her family and “defame her in society”.

The parents of a 17-year-old girl, who hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her home in Pataudi, have lodged an FIR for abetment of suicide against a local youth who had allegedly been harassing her and pressuring her to marry him.

In her complaint to the police, the girl’s mother has alleged that the accused called her daughter on August 7 and insisted that she run away with him.

The complainant warned the accused that she would approach the police if he continued harassing her daughter. However, she alleged that he persisted and put “pressure” on the teenager, leading to her suicide.

The girl’s mother also said that her daughter first informed her that the accused had been harassing her, calling and messaging repeatedly.

Following this, relatives of the girl spoke to the mother of the accused, who assured them that he would not trouble the girl anymore.

“The complainant has stated that the accused did not stop troubling her daughter and threatened to abduct her.

He even confronted her before her 16-year-old sister,” said Subhash Boken, Public Relations Officer of Gurgaon Police.

“An FIR has been registered under the Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment to suicide) at the Pataudi police station. No arrest has been made so far,” said the PRO.