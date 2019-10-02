3-year-old girl dies after falling into open drain in Ghaziabad

A three-year-old girl died after falling into an open drain in Ghaziabad on Tuesday afternoon, said police.

The girl, Ananya, was playing outside her house in Sahibabad’s Dhanpat Colony when she fell into the four-feet-wide drain, added police.

“We received information that a child had fallen into a drain in Sahibabad. A team rushed to the spot and found that the girl’s relatives and other colony members had pulled her out. We are ascertaining the exact time of the accident. The drain was situated outside the lane leading to the houses, and was closer to the main road. The family has not filed a complaint so far. The body has not been sent for a post-mortem yet,” said a senior officer from the Sahibabad police station.

The drain is being managed by the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation. On being contacted, an official from the corporation claimed that the matter will be looked into.

According to a neighbour, the minor’s body was recovered hours after she fell inside.

“The incident took place at around 11 am. It seems she was walking close to the drain. For several hours, her family and locals looked for her, but she could not be found. By the time they realised that she had fallen into the drain, it was too late. She would have turned four in about two months. It is very unfortunate,” said Karuna, a neighbour.

Residents claimed that the drain has been left unattended for several weeks and has become a hazard.

On August 30, two minors died after they fell into a 10-feet open ditch in Ghaziabad’s Devendrapuri.

Residents had alleged that the Nagar Palika had ignored the drain for several years. In July, a 15-year-old student fell into an uncovered drain while cycling back home from his school in Vijay Nagar.