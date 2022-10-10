scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Girl dead, 9 injured as roof of building collapses

Police said more people are suspected to be under the debris and the Delhi Fire Services and NDRF teams are working at the site.

A four-year-old girl died while nine others were injured after the roof of a two-storey residential building collapsed in Central Delhi’s Lahori Gate  Sunday evening. Police said more people are suspected to be under the debris and the Delhi Fire Services and NDRF teams are working at the site.

The deceased has been identified as Khushi. The injured persons are undergoing treatment at Lok Nayak Hospital.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, a call about the house collapse was received at 7.30 pm. Due to incessant rains in the city, rescue operations have been hampered. Atul Garg, DFS Chief, said, “We received a call and sent five fire tenders to the spot. Initially, five people were rescued. It is suspected that three-four more persons are trapped.”

NDRF teams were also called in and JCBs were rushed in to remove the heavy debris and locate the missing persons.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said, “We found that a four-year-old girl lost her life. She was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.”

Police said the building has a ground floor, a mezzanine floor and a first floor. The top portion of the building collapsed during the rain.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-10-2022 at 02:09:06 am
