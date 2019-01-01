Girl commits suicide: HC directs police to take action against culprits within 48 hrs

The Delhi High Court has directed police to expeditiously probe the death of a 12-year-old girl, who committed suicide after allegedly being rebuked and humiliated by her teacher.

The girl was found hanging in the bedroom she shared with her lawyer-mother in a locality in southwest Delhi on December 1.

Naming the school, principal, class teacher and another teacher as party to the petition, the mother approached the court seeking a CBI enquiry into the child’s death, alleging that police was not probing the case properly.

Justice Najmi Waziri, before whom the plea came up for hearing, asked the area’s Joint Commissioner to personally look into the matter and take legal action against the culprits within 48 hours. The judge also directed police to lodge an FIR into the incident and file a status report before January 10, the next date of hearing.

Advocate R D Rana, appearing for the mother, alleged the girl had told her friends she would commit suicide and not meet them again. The counsel sought protection for the students, studying at a private school, so they could depose without fear.

He further submitted the Class VII student wrote the teacher’s name on her palms and hands and the reason for her extreme step. The “suicide note” had said: “meri suicide ki khabar school tak zarur pahuchana.” She had also written: “Bye world,” and “Jai Shri Krishna I am coming”.

The counsel for Delhi Police told the court, “We are waiting for the autopsy report and are recording statements of victim’s classmates.”

The woman, a single mother, said in her petition that her daughter had complained of relentless humiliation at her teacher’s hands. She further alleged her daughter had been insisting on changing schools. “I (mother) had not realised how extreme it has been and that she would commit suicide,” the plea said, adding “her teacher used to rebuke her for trivial issues”.

Besides a CBI enquiry, the plea also called for a probe by an independent agency as the school management was “trying to cover up the case”.

Soon after the incident, the school in a statement had said, “… Police are presently conducting an enquiry into the case. We, as a responsible institution, are fully co-operating with the investigating authority and are also conducting an enquiry internally… We stand in solidarity with the family of the student in this difficult time, and assure them our full support in the proper and fair investigation of the case.”