Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Girl buried alive at construction site in Noida, two arrested

The incident happened during the excavation of a basement in Noida’s Sector 31, which police said did not happen as per proper standards.

A case under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide) has been registered, said police. (Representational/File)

A house owner and a contractor were arrested after a seven-year-old daughter of a labourer died when a mound of earth collapsed on her at a construction site on Friday.

The incident happened during the excavation of a basement in Noida’s Sector 31, which police said did not happen as per proper standards. Police said the girl’s father was also at the site at the time.

Police said the duo, owner Rajesh Arora and contractor Jairam, were arrested due to multiple safety lapses at the site. Rajneesh Verma, ACP -1 (Noida), said, “There were no security measures or safeguards at the site… a small child was able to get inside. There was also no proper support… the supports which were kept there were very weak. The child got buried and killed.”

The child’s father said, “The wall on one side collapsed and my child was killed… I never thought such a thing would happen here…”

More from Delhi

A case under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide) has been registered, said police.

First published on: 06-11-2022 at 01:18:22 am
