Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Delhi: 17-year-old girl attacked with acid by two bike-borne men in Dwarka

The victim who suffered 8 per cent burns is said to be in stable condition. One of the accused has been detained and the police have formed multiple teams to probe the case.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked with acid by two bike-borne men in Delhi’s Dwarka district area on Wednesday, police said. The victim who was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment is said to be stable. One person has been detained.

“A girl aged 17 years was allegedly attacked using some acid-like substance by two persons on a bike around 7:30 am this morning,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan.

“The girl was with her younger sister at the time of the incident. She has raised suspicion over two persons known to them. One person has been detained and further investigation is going on. Multiple teams have been formed and all the leads will be investigated,” the DCP added.

“The victim sustained 8% burn injuries and is undergoing treatment. Her condition is stated to be stable,” the DCP further informed.

The matter was reported to the police around 9 am. The victim was attacked in Mohan Garden area, news agency PTI reported.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded stringent punishment for those involved in throwing acid on the minor girl in west Delhi, and asserted that the government is concerned about every child in the city. “This cannot be tolerated at all. How did the accused gather so much courage? The accused should be given the strictest punishment. The safety of every girl child in Delhi is important to us,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal demanded justice for the school-going girl and criticised the government for not being able to enforce the ban on over-the-counter sale of acid in the country.

“Acid was thrown at a school girl near Dwarka Mor. Our team is reaching the hospital to help the victim. Will get justice for the daughter. The Delhi Commission for Women has been fighting for years to ban acid in the country. When will the governments wake up?” she wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

The father of the victim, meanwhile, told ANI, “Our younger daughter came running to the house and said that acid has been thrown at her sister. Both the boys had covered their faces, they are yet to be identified. It (acid) has entered both her eyes”.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 01:24:55 pm
