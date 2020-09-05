Girl ‘abducted, raped’ by neighbour in Mehrauli

Police said the matter is under investigation. (Representational)

A MINOR girl was allegedly abducted and raped by her neighbour in Mehrauli on Thursday. The family of the victim said the accused took the girl to his house and locked her up. Later, he attacked her and allegedly raped her. However, police said they are yet to arrest the accused. Police said cross-FIRs have been registered by the victim’s and accused’s families.

Both have alleged that a fight broke out between them with the girl’s family alleging rape. Police said the matter is under investigation.

