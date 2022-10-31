scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

‘Utterance of words like ghotala not defamation’: BJP leaders pray for discharge in suit by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Sisodia filed the case in 2019 against the BJP leaders for alleging corruption of nearly Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of classrooms in Delhi's government schools.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (left) and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari (right). (File/PTI Photo)

Senior BJP MPs Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Manoj Tiwari and Hans Raj Hans have told a Delhi court that utterance of words like ‘scam/ghotala’ does not by itself constitute defamation while praying for discharge in a defamation case filed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia filed the case in 2019 against Tiwari, Hans Raj Hans, Verma, former MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and spokesperson Harish Khurana for alleging corruption of nearly Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of classrooms in Delhi’s government schools.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal heard arguments from Tiwari, Hans and Sirsa’s lawyers as well Saturday.

Their lawyers sought to argue that a recent Supreme Court order passed on October 17, 2022, observed that “mere utterance of words like ‘scam/ghotala’ do not by itself constitute defamation”.

Verma’s lawyer, Shivam Chaudhary argued that “there is no defamation and the press conference was merely a reiteration of the reply received in the RTI”.

This RTI, dated May 23, 2018, contained the reply by the office of the chief engineer (project) of the Delhi government.

“There was the sanction of 12,748 rooms against a sanctioned cost of (Rs) 2,892.65 crores [sic]…if the total sanctioned amount is divided by the sanctioned rooms, then the per room cost is about Rs 25,00,000/­ and the same was also stated in the press conference,” Verma’s lawyer submitted.

The lawyer for Hans argued that the accused was merely present in the press conference and uttered no defamatory words against the complainant and even in the tweets, his allegations are against the Delhi government and no individual in particular.

The court will further hear the arguments on November 5.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 11:32:57 am
Live Blog

