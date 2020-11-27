Ghazipur landfill fire: Summons issued to EDMC commissioner

It took almost 24 hours to control the fire at the site.

The Delhi assembly committee on environment has summoned East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) commissioner over the fire that broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site Wednesday. It took almost 24 hours to control the fire at the site.

Committee chairperson Atishi said the committee will hold its sitting Friday. The committee will also visit the landfill site after its sitting, Atishi said in a statement.

“The sitting has been called to know the reason behind the poor waste management of the EDMC, why garbage continues to be dumped on the landfill site, and who is responsible for the fire that broke out at the site. Stringent action must be taken against the authorities responsible for the fire,” she said.

“The pollution levels in Delhi go up in October and November due to stubble burning in the neighbouring states, which leaves people in the city choking. The air quality of Delhi has improved in the last five-six days, mainly since the incidents of stubble burning have decreased in the neighbouring states,” she claimed.

BJP, meanwhile, called the summons a gimmick.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “AAP government has failed Delhi on pollution control. It first tried to blame stubble burning in other states for pollution in Delhi and is now trying to shift the blame on accidental fire at Ghazipur for the last 2 days of poor air quality.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd