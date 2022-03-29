Ghazipur landfill fire yet to be doused, Delhi Police register FIR

Nearly 20 hours after a massive fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in Delhi Monday afternoon, officials said it continued to rage in parts of the area. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said firefighters were deployed on Monday night to control the fire and are still working to douse it.

Even as the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and no casualty has been reported, local residents complained of difficulty in breathing as toxic fumes from the blaze spread to the nearby colonies.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 287 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter), and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police said the FIR has been registered against unknown persons and an investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire. “We are waiting for the fire to be extinguished and will then question guards and workers at the site to see if any mischief was involved,” said an officer.

On Monday, the DFS received a call around 2.27 pm and rushed to the spot with 50 firemen and six fire tenders. The fire spread to different piles of garbage within minutes, and officials said “highly combustible material” and smoke posed a challenge in firefighting operations.

DFS chief Atul Garg said, “We initially sent six fire tenders to the Khaata area in Ghazipur. After 6 pm, we called three more fire tenders to help control the blaze.”

Later in the night, a senior DFS officer said it has been controlled. “Firemen are at the spot to douse the fire and for cooling operations. Two tenders were at the spot the entire night to douse the fire…”

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to look into the incident and submit a report in 24 hours. “Despite repeated warnings, the MCD doesn’t seem to understand its duty. This is not the first such instance of a fire at the landfill. Fire department teams have been sent to the spot to take control but seeing the situation at hand, DPCC has been ordered to investigate the matter. Their report has been sought in 24 hours. As per their report, strict action would be taken to deter such instances. In the past too, such instances have pointed towards the carelessness of the MCD,” he said.

Fires at the landfill have broken out frequently over the years. In March 2021, locals complained of high pollution levels for days after the landfill caught fire. In November 2020, a fire had broken out at the landfill, burning for almost 24 hours before firefighters could bring it under control. A similar incident took place in October 2017, over a month after the garbage mountain had partially collapsed, triggering a fatal accident.