Ghazipur changes security measures: ID checks, walkie-talkies

Three days after Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait made an emotional appeal against vacating the Ghazipur protest site, the crowd at the Ghazipur protest site continued to swell as farmers arrived from several parts of West UP, Punjab and Haryana.

On Sunday, the main stage at the protest site was packed with hundreds of people listening to the day’s speeches. Some were even seen standing on the dividers due to lack of space.

Farmers have also beefed up security following the violence at Singhu to ensure “anti-social elements” do not enter the protest. “We have set up checking booths at entry points and keep in touch through walkie talkies; we also check IDs of all those entering the site. The crowd is growing every day and we are well equipped. We had made arrangements for tents and blankets for over 1 lakh people on Republic Day; this is coming in handy for those joining now. Everyone is doing their own bit for the cause,” said Jitendra Singh, a representative of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha.

A control room was set up earlier, through which farmers co-ordinate with leaders at Singhu for any directives or instructions.

On one end of the highway, police have placed sharp coiled wires and laid stones in between barriers. Routes remain diverted a few metres from the UP Gate flyover.

Meanwhile, more langar tents have come up to cater to the new arrivals who came in tractors and private vehicles from Western UP cities including Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Hapur and Bijnor via NH-24.

Several responded to calls made in their villages to join the protest. “There is a movement taking place in villages that the government must pay heed to. We are here for our leader Tikait and we will not leave till our demands are met.

This site is going to be historic since thousands more are yet to come. This agitation will shake the foundations of those who believe they can trample the rights of farmers,” said Nilesh Singh from Muzaffarnagar.