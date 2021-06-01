Ghaziabad’s solidarity scheme to curb post-poll conflict in panchayats

Public representatives of more than 10 villages participated in the meeting organised by DM on Friday.

Ghaziabad administration has launched a ‘Village Solidarity Scheme’ to curb post-panchayat poll conflicts. The administration had observed that winning candidates in panchayat polls were not supported by those who lost. In order to bridge the gap and bring out a consensus for development projects, the administration has started an outreach program.

“The idea is to ensure cooperation between different parties in the village. Usually, there is a tiff between the winning and losing candidates even though they have to stay in the same village. By bringing them to the same platform and giving them the opportunity to work, it will ensure overall progress. The village will be declared a model village if both the candidates submit a memorandum of confidence,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, DM Ghaziabad.

According to officials, in the villages which provide the supporting memorandum, the losing candidate will be given the title of ‘special advisor’. Any suggestions given by the runner-up candidate will also be taken into account during decision-making. The person will also be given an official visiting card, said the administration.

The concerned villages will directly hand over their demands to the block officer who will look into the implementation and the residents will not have to approach the administration directly. The ‘advisor’ will be given a written copy of each communication or order by the village head in order to maintain transparency.

Public representatives of more than 10 villages participated in the meeting organised by DM on Friday.

Post elections, it has been observed in several districts that the scope of violence becomes higher between the contesting parties, said officials. In Bulandshahr, the winning candidate and riot accused Yogesh Raj allegedly attacked locals for not voting for him.