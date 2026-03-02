Ghaziabad YouTuber stabbed, throat slit: Accused killed in encounter 

A Ghaziabad YouTuber was stabbed and his throat slit in an attack.

Two days after two men on a bike allegedly stabbed 50-year-old YouTuber Saleem Wastik in the stomach and slit his throat in Ghaziabad, one of them was killed in a shootout with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Ghaziabad police teams on Sunday night, officers said.

The accused, identified as Zeeshan, who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, sustained serious injuries in the shooting and succumbed to his injuries late last night, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad (Rural), Surendra Nath Tiwari said Zeeshan was admitted to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries. “Zeeshan lived alone in Khoda; we have also begun looking for his family,” the DCP said.