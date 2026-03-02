Ghaziabad YouTuber stabbed, throat slit: Accused killed in encounter 

The accused, identified as Zeeshan, was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, police said.

Written by: Neetika Jha
3 min readMar 2, 2026 02:17 PM IST
One accused, Zeeshan, who carried a Rs 1 lakh bounty, was later killed in an STF-police encounter.A Ghaziabad YouTuber was stabbed and his throat slit in an attack.
Make us preferred source on Google

Two days after two men on a bike allegedly stabbed 50-year-old YouTuber Saleem Wastik in the stomach and slit his throat in Ghaziabad, one of them was killed in a shootout with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Ghaziabad police teams on Sunday night, officers said.

The accused, identified as Zeeshan, who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, sustained serious injuries in the shooting and succumbed to his injuries late last night, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad (Rural), Surendra Nath Tiwari said Zeeshan was admitted to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries. “Zeeshan lived alone in Khoda; we have also begun looking for his family,” the DCP said.

“Our teams are also active in the neighbouring districts of Western UP and we will trace the other accused soon,” said Tiwari.

A senior officer of the STF told The Indian Express that the accused were identified after police scanned CCTV camera footage and traced the two-wheeler they used.

Ghaziabad Commissioner of Police, J Ravinder Gaud, said it was found that the accused were residents of Khoda and a bounty was declared for their arrest.

“On Sunday evening, we received a tip-off about the accused. We were told that they were seen in Ali Garden. We alerted our teams. Officers spotted two men on a motorcycle and asked them to stop, but they opened fire, injuring two police officers,” said the Police Commissioner.

Story continues below this ad

“The accused were upset with Wastik over his views on Islam. Wastik had renounced Islam and had begun speaking publicly against Islam. Both the accused are fanatics,” claimed another officer.

“The attackers allegedly stabbed him in the stomach and slit his throat following which he was admitted to Delhi’s GTB Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment,” the officer said.

Wastik’s son, Usman, told The Indian Express that his father was attacked in his office around 6 am on Friday. “He is currently very critical. We have moved him to another hospital owing to security reasons. We are scared and not in a position to talk,” he said.

“My family is grieving. Police are doing their job. We want all of them to be arrested,” Usman added.

Story continues below this ad

In his complaint to police, Usman had alleged he suspected the involvement of “Asfaq; Sonu; Shahrukh, a local leader; and Ajgar Ali, an AIMIM leader”.
An FIR was subsequently filed under sections 109(1)(attempt to murder) and 3(5)(act done with common intention) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Loni police station, police said.

Neetika Jha
Neetika Jha

Neetika Jha is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in the Noida bureau. She primarily covers crime, health, and environmental issues, as well as human-interest features across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Western Uttar Pradesh. Professional Profile Education: She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Core Beat: Her work focuses on the administrative and social challenges of the NCR's satellite cities. She is known for her detailed reporting on civic infrastructure (like the Noida International Airport), environmental violations, and high-profile criminal investigations. Personal Interests: Outside of reporting, she is an avid reader of fiction (citing The Thursday Murder Club and Yellowface as recent favorites) and a gardening enthusiast. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Neetika’s recent reportage has been dominated by winter-related crises in the NCR and significant criminal legalities: 1. Environment & Public Safety "Greater Noida Authority slaps fines on firms for violating GRAP IV norms" (Dec 21, 2025): Reporting on heavy penalties imposed on major developers like NBCC for flouting anti-pollution construction bans. "Fatal pile-up on Yamuna Expressway: Fog, high speed emerge as key safety risks" (Dec 17, 2025): A major report on a 15-vehicle collision caused by dense fog that killed 17 people. "At Chilla, Kalindi, DND, many fined Rs 20,000 for non-compliance to Delhi's BS-VI rule" (Dec 19, 2025): On-the-ground reporting from the borders where Noida police penalize non-compliant vehicles entering the capital. "Driving in Noida amid fog? New speed limits in effect till Feb 15" (Dec 13, 2025): Detailing the seasonal traffic restrictions aimed at preventing highway accidents. 2. Crime & Legal Developments "'Have you ever heard of a murder case being withdrawn?': Court in Akhlaq lynching case" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering a critical courtroom hearing where the court questioned the UP government's petition to withdraw charges against the accused. "After losing money in stock market, bank employee in Ghaziabad withdraws Rs 64 lakh from customers' accounts" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative piece on internal bank fraud and the risks of modern digital embezzlement. "Woman shot dead by partner in Noida: Three days on, accused still on the run" (Dec 2, 2025): Tracking a high-profile domestic violence and murder case in Central Noida. 3. Human Interest & Features "'Had tears in my eyes': Army men walk bride down the aisle 20 years after father died in terror attack" (Dec 2, 2025): A moving story about soldiers from a Punjab Grenadiers unit fulfilling a father's duty for his daughter. "How a Zepto delivery man heard a cry — and saved two kids dumped in Noida drain" (Dec 2025): A viral human-interest story highlighting individual heroism in the city. Signature Style Neetika is recognized for her meticulous follow-up on local tragedies. Whether it is a massive pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway or the ongoing construction of the Jewar (Noida) Airport, she focuses on systemic lapses and the safety of commuters. Her crime reporting often explores the psychological motives behind "crimes of passion" and the rising trend of financial cyber-fraud in the Ghaziabad-Noida belt. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Mar 02: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments