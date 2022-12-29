Ghaziabad women police officials booked for allegedly modifying FIR

The Ghaziabad police have booked unnamed personnel at its women’s police station for allegedly conspiring with a woman to modify an FIR and add an additional charge of voluntarily causing a woman to miscarry, in a complaint referred to them by the Parivar Paramarsh Kendra, a family counselling centre set up by the government. The woman has also been booked in the case, officials said.

Counsellor Neha Chauhan filed an FIR at the Sihanigate police station on Monday saying that in September, she had recommended that an FIR be filed against a husband, who had refused to attend mediation sessions. Accordingly, an FIR was filed at the Mahila Thana in Ghaziabad on September 15 under sections 498a (cruelty by husband), 323 (voluntary hurt), 504 (insult likely to breach peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 312 (voluntarily causing woman to miscarry) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

However, the second page was changed to add a charge related to miscarriage and this had not been revealed to Chauhan at any point, she said in her complaint.

“The allegation is that the second page of the complaint has been changed in some way. The matter is now being looked into by the investigating officer and action will be taken based on the findings,” ACP (Sihanigate) Alok Dubey said.

A case was filed under sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 120b (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to Chauhan’s complaint, based on an application at Nandgram police station, a husband and wife had been called to the Parivar Paramarsh Kendra for mediation and a date was fixed in July. The husband allegedly refused to appear. He also refused to attend another session in September, she said. Subsequently, an FIR was filed on Chauhan’s recommendation. The husband later obtained a copy of the recommendation letter via RTI, officials said.