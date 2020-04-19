Ghaziabad woman who gave birth positive; four new cases in Gurgaon

Officials said the four who tested positive in Gurgaon worked at a factory in Nuh and came in contact with a truck driver who had tested positive. (Express photo by Amit Mehra/Representational Image) Officials said the four who tested positive in Gurgaon worked at a factory in Nuh and came in contact with a truck driver who had tested positive. (Express photo by Amit Mehra/Representational Image)

A Ghaziabad resident who delivered a baby on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus Saturday. The 25-year-old woman has been shifted to an isolation ward, and the condition of both the mother and child is currently stable, an official said.

Three fresh cases were reported in Noida Saturday, taking the total tally in Gautam Budh Nagar district to 95, medical officials said. In Gurgaon, after nine days of no new cases, four people tested positive Saturday, bringing the tally in the district to 36.

Dr Narendra Gupta, CMO Ghaziabad, said, “A C-section was performed on the woman two days ago and a healthy delivery was made. Her test results came back Saturday, and she has been kept in isolation. The samples of the infant have also been sent. So far, seven people, including two doctors who performed the surgery, have been put under quarantine. We are tracing the source of infection.”

Officials said the woman hails from Islam Nagar and medical teams are screening and sanitising the area. Her family members have also been put under quarantine.

Officials said the four who tested positive in Gurgaon worked at a factory in Nuh and came in contact with a truck driver who had tested positive. The driver lived in Sohna and tested positive in Alwar, his native place. “After he tested positive, officials at Alwar alerted us. Samples of the four were taken after contact tracing. They all reside in Sohna,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, CMO Gurgaon. In Noida, two new cases came from Achheja village in Greater Noida, where a 35-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man tested positive. A 70-year-old Delhi resident who visited her son in Sector 15 A also tested positive after getting privately tested. In a late evening order by the UP government, Gautam Budh Nagar CMO Dr AP Chaturvedi was replaced by Dr Deepak Johri– the second shunting in two weeks after Dr Anurag Bhargava was replaced. Sources said the replacement came in the wake of a suspected coronavirus patient’s suicide in a Greater Noida isolation ward.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd